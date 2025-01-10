Hacksaw Duggan and Ric Flair Discussed for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Cameos

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has a long-standing tradition of featuring legends and former stars during the Royal Rumble, whether for surprise entries in the Rumble matches or to film interviews and special segments.

In recent months, WWE has frequently invited legends to major events, honoring them either with ringside appearances or backstage tributes. For example, at Bad Blood, WCW legends were recognized due to its location in Atlanta, the historic home of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Similarly, stars from WWE's 1980s era were honored during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is considering bringing back former Royal Rumble winners for the 2025 event. Among the names discussed are Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Ric Flair. If included, their appearances are expected to be limited to cameos rather than in-ring action.

Ric Flair, who was part of Sting’s retirement storyline in AEW, has not been actively used since March. Flair was scheduled for a cameo on AEW Collision in Charlotte, NC, last Saturday but was ultimately pulled. His AEW deal, linked to promotional efforts for Wooooo Energy, was reportedly similar to Randy Savage's partnership with WCW in the mid-1990s, as confirmed by Tony Khan.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan famously won the inaugural Royal Rumble in 1988, while Ric Flair secured the WWF Championship during the iconic 1992 Royal Rumble.

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.