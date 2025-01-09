Mark Henry Criticizes Hulk Hogan’s Lack of Effort to Make Amends

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was interviewed by TMZ, where he shared his thoughts on the Monday Night Raw premiere on Netflix and addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan.

Henry praised the production upgrades in the TV presentation, saying it stood out among WWE programming. "Outside of the PLEs, it was probably the best show I’ve seen on TV since WrestleMania," Henry remarked.

Henry also spoke candidly about the backlash Hulk Hogan continues to face due to past remarks and a perceived lack of effort to make amends. While Henry acknowledged Hogan's legacy as one of the top 10 wrestlers of all time, he expressed disappointment in Hogan’s approach to addressing the issues.

Henry stated, "Right now, with the social climate and the things that he’s said and done and lack of effort to try to fix it, people are gonna come down on him. I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff. Even then, I believe they’ve given him second chances. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a fix-it person. I’m not gonna dwell on the negative. I’m not gonna talk about the past. We’re going forward. He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That’s what happens when you think that everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away."

When asked if he had personally reached out to Hogan, Henry revealed that he had suggested proactive steps for reconciliation, such as engaging with black colleges and law schools to address the controversy and foster understanding. However, Hogan declined the offer.

"He thinks it’s gonna go away. That it’s not gonna be that dark cloud over his career," Henry said. "I offered to say, hey, let’s do a tour of the black colleges and law schools and explain what happened. He didn’t want to do that."

