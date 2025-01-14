WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Penta Officially Joins WWE Roster After Raw Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Following the January 13 edition of Raw on Netflix, new WWE signing Penta has officially been added to the roster page. During this episode, the former AEW star made his in-ring debut after weeks of vignettes promoting his arrival, defeating Chad Gable in singles action. After the match, Penta delivered a passionate promo, expressing his excitement to be in WWE.

On January 14, WWE updated their website to include Penta in their roster. The description highlights him as one of the best luchadors, marking his debut on January 13, 2025, with a victory over Gable. Penta is celebrated globally, known for his championships and signature hand gesture. The Mexican-born Superstar captivates fans with his aerial maneuvers and precise striking.

Karrion Kross also took to social media to challenge AEW star Rey Fenix following Penta’s WWE debut on Raw.

Chelsea Green Open to Rematch Against Penta In WWE

Chelsea Green recently expressed openness to a possible rematch with Penta in WWE. Although Penta is new to WWE, he shares the locker room w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 02:59PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #penta

