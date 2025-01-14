Penta Officially Joins WWE Roster After Raw Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following the January 13 edition of Raw on Netflix, new WWE signing Penta has officially been added to the roster page. During this episode, the former AEW star made his in-ring debut after weeks of vignettes promoting his arrival, defeating Chad Gable in singles action. After the match, Penta delivered a passionate promo, expressing his excitement to be in WWE.

On January 14, WWE updated their website to include Penta in their roster. The description highlights him as one of the best luchadors, marking his debut on January 13, 2025, with a victory over Gable. Penta is celebrated globally, known for his championships and signature hand gesture. The Mexican-born Superstar captivates fans with his aerial maneuvers and precise striking.

Karrion Kross also took to social media to challenge AEW star Rey Fenix following Penta’s WWE debut on Raw.