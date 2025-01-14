Chelsea Green Open to Rematch Against Penta In WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chelsea Green recently expressed openness to a possible rematch with Penta in WWE. Although Penta is new to WWE, he shares the locker room with familiar faces, including Green. The two previously faced each other while she wrestled as Reklusa in Lucha Underground, where Penta, known then as Pentagon Dark, won. Footage from their 2018 match has resurfaced on social media, gaining attention.

In an interview with Cultaholic, Green said, “Well look, never say never as Justin Bieber once said. Never say never.” She reflected on the match, stating, “That was one of the craziest matches I’ve ever had in my whole entire life. I owe everything to Penta for that match. He, seriously, held my hand and wrestled me through that 15-minute match.”

Green also shared her thoughts on the viral resurgence of their old match, noting, “At the time, it was a big deal. I really felt proud of it... It’s really interesting to see it kind of keep popping up and making a resurgence. Now that Penta’s with WWE I can’t wait to beat him up.”

This week, Penta made his WWE debut against Chad Gable on WWE Raw, winning with a Penta Driver after a 13-minute match. Meanwhile, Green defended her Women’s United States Championship against Michin on WWE SmackDown.