Jon Moxley Stands by His Comments on Patrick Mahomes During Bengals Game

Jon Moxley has no regrets about saying Patrick Mahomes would 'piss his pants' during a live event. The AEW Champion, alongside his wife Renee Paquette, served as the Ruler of the Jungle at the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. This pre-game moment, initiated in 2021, features a celebrity leading the famous 'Who Dey' chant.

Moxley’s remarks led to a ban on live microphones for future Rulers, although he insists his comments weren't offensive. During an interview with Matt Koesters for Cincinnati.com ahead of AEW Dynamite, Moxley explained: 'I think they took away a live (microphone) from anybody going forward. I didn’t even say anything that bad. They asked me to pump up the crowd.'

“You said, ‘Patrick Mahomes is going to piss his little red pants all the way back to Kansas City,’” Paquette replied.

Moxley defended himself, stating, “Yeah, and that’s not that bad. It’s not that bad at all. Get out of here, dude. It’s Sunday. This is football. It’s not Sunday School hopscotch. It’s the NFL.”

In a separate conversation with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Moxley expressed optimism about AEW's future. He remarked, 'The potential of AEW is so f*ckin’ huge. We’re not even scratching the surface of it. Just the roster of wrestlers is this ridiculous bounty of riches.'