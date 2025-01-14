Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. Explains His Booing of Hulk Hogan at WWE RAW Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart, delivered a promo to promote the event and his Real American Beer product. Despite his attempts to connect with the fans, Hogan faced significant boos during the segment.

During an interview with Sway’s Universe, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. shared his thoughts on the experience. He explained his decision to boo Hogan, saying, “The n***a hating. The racism, bro. It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was. If you look up his rant, it’s very detailed… Bringing him out here [Los Angeles], what did you think was gonna happen? We heard the music and it was like, oh, hold on. They let him have it and that’s a pivotal moment in wrestling history. I’m glad I was there.”