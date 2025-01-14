Chad Gable Expresses Mixed Feelings About Penta's WWE Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chad Gable had a bittersweet experience last night on WWE Raw against Penta, who made his debut in a victorious match against Gable. Despite his competitive spirit, Gable remains dedicated to wrestling.

In a tweet reflecting his thoughts, Gable stated, “I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive.”

While Gable enjoyed the match, some fans were concerned about a potential injury to Penta, which was later confirmed not to be the case. However, backstage reactions to Penta’s debut and his post-match promo were mixed, with some criticizing it for running over time and impacting other segments.

Rey Mysterio praised Penta after the match, stating that the former AEW star had “proved to (Mysterio) and the whole world why he’s here.”