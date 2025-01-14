WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chad Gable Expresses Mixed Feelings About Penta's WWE Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Chad Gable had a bittersweet experience last night on WWE Raw against Penta, who made his debut in a victorious match against Gable. Despite his competitive spirit, Gable remains dedicated to wrestling.

In a tweet reflecting his thoughts, Gable stated, “I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive.”

While Gable enjoyed the match, some fans were concerned about a potential injury to Penta, which was later confirmed not to be the case. However, backstage reactions to Penta’s debut and his post-match promo were mixed, with some criticizing it for running over time and impacting other segments.

Rey Mysterio praised Penta after the match, stating that the former AEW star had “proved to (Mysterio) and the whole world why he’s here.”

