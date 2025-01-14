Rey Mysterio Comments on Penta's WWE Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rey Mysterio has shared his thoughts on former AEW star Penta debuting on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw. His comments were made during a commercial break on WWE Raw and later posted on social media by PWChronicle.

Penta showcased his skills in a match against Chad Gable, ultimately claiming victory. He referenced WWE as his “new home” in post-match statements. Mysterio expressed his long-held belief that WWE is where Penta truly belongs, stating, “I’ve known Penta for quite some time now, and I’ve always envisioned Penta’s true home to be WWE. Well, he just went out there and proved to me and the whole world why he’s here.”

Despite the excitement, there were reports of backstage negativity regarding the match and subsequent promo, as they exceeded their allocated time.

The future matchup between Mysterio and Penta is anticipated to be a special one.