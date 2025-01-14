WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length

The January 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the debut of former AEW star Penta, who won a match against Chad Gable before participating in a post-match interview.

However, a report from PWInsider indicated that the response in the locker room to Penta’s debut was not entirely positive. The combined length of the Gable vs Penta match and the post-match interview exceeded expectations, causing other segments to be shortened. This change reportedly displeased some talents.

Tonight’s Raw lasted approximately two hours and 30 minutes, shorter than last week’s three-hour premiere on Netflix. WWE's flexibility regarding Raw's timing on Netflix was previously discussed, suggesting run times may vary each week.

Despite the concerns, PWInsider noted that WWE management was pleased with Penta’s debut and the audience's reaction.

JBL Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield will make an appearance on Monday, January 20's Raw in Dallas, alongside a WrestleMania rematch. L [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 07:29AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #penta #chad gable

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91095/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π