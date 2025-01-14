WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The January 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the debut of former AEW star Penta, who won a match against Chad Gable before participating in a post-match interview.

However, a report from PWInsider indicated that the response in the locker room to Penta’s debut was not entirely positive. The combined length of the Gable vs Penta match and the post-match interview exceeded expectations, causing other segments to be shortened. This change reportedly displeased some talents.

Tonight’s Raw lasted approximately two hours and 30 minutes, shorter than last week’s three-hour premiere on Netflix. WWE's flexibility regarding Raw's timing on Netflix was previously discussed, suggesting run times may vary each week.

Despite the concerns, PWInsider noted that WWE management was pleased with Penta’s debut and the audience's reaction.