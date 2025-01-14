WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield will make an appearance on Monday, January 20's Raw in Dallas, alongside a WrestleMania rematch.

Layfield's participation was announced during this week’s show. He has been training for a potential in-ring return in 2025, having made recent indie and TNA appearances where he got physical, although he has not officially competed since a cameo at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Next week’s Raw will also feature Seth Rollins facing Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 40 rematch. McIntyre defeated Rollins at WrestleMania but was later attacked by CM Punk, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him.

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also confirmed to be in action next week.

The WWE Raw lineup for Monday, January 20 includes:

- WWE Hall of Famer “JBL” John Bradshaw Layfield

- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in action

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #jbl

