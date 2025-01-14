Nia Jax Enters WWE Women’s 2025 Royal Rumble Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nia Jax has officially declared her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. During the January 13th episode of WWE RAW, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley addressed her title win against Liv Morgan at the Netflix premiere. Jax interrupted Ripley, revealing she had been discussing the transfer window with General Manager Adam Pearce before seizing the chance to confront Ripley.

She announced her entry into the Royal Rumble, claiming she would win whichever title she desired. Jax then called out Bayley, who was present in the crowd. This confrontation intensified as Jax shoved both Bayley and Ripley, leading to a chaotic exchange where Ripley and Jax exchanged headbutts. Ultimately, Bayley and Ripley managed to fend off Jax and stood tall, signaling their intention for the Women's World Championship.