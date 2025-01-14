WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First-Ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Crowned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

During the January 13 episode of WWE Raw, the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion was crowned. The finalists were Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria, who secured their spots through impressive performances.

Kai triumphed in a three-way match against Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance before besting Zoey Stark in the semi-finals. Valkyria, on the other hand, defeated Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile in her three-way match and then overcame IYO SKY in her semi-final.

Despite debuting a new entrance theme, Dakota Kai fell short in the final match. Lyra Valkyria claimed victory, making her the first Women's Intercontinental Champion and marking her second title win in WWE, having previously held the NXT Women’s Title.

This achievement follows Chelsea Green's recent tournament victory on SmackDown, where she became the first Women’s United States Champion.

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #dakota kai #lyra valkyria #intercontinental champion

