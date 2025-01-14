WWE NXT Preview: Tag Team Championship Headlines Tonight's Show in Orlando, FL

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE NXT is set to air tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This week’s episode promises thrilling matchups as part of the two-hour prime-time show. Here's the advertised card for the Tuesday, January 14, 2025, edition of NXT:

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM

- Women’s Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union

- Women’s North American Title Eliminator Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer