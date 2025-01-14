WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bad Bunny Teases WWE Return; Logan Paul Wants to Be His Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Bad Bunny Teases WWE Return; Logan Paul Wants to Be His Opponent

Bad Bunny, the global music sensation turned wrestling star, is eager to return to the WWE ring, and Logan Paul has expressed interest in being his opponent. Bunny, who has been widely praised for his impressive performances in the squared circle, made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37. He later participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble in January 2023 and defeated Damian Priest in a memorable street fight at Backlash.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny opened up about his aspirations to wrestle again. While he didn’t provide a specific timeline, he shared his desire to raise the stakes in his next match.

Bad Bunny's Statement:

“I want to do it (wrestle in WWE) one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Following these comments, Logan Paul, known for his high-profile appearances in WWE, took to his Instagram story to signal his interest in a match with Bad Bunny. With both stars sharing a flair for showmanship and physicality, a clash between them could be a major draw for fans worldwide.


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #bad bunny

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91101/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π