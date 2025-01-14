WWE Focuses on Balancing Raw’s Runtime with Netflix Flexibility

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A significant amount of discussion has surrounded the runtime of WWE Raw on Netflix, with initial reports indicating a possible return to the classic three-hour format. However, there is growing speculation that the show might settle into a slightly shorter duration.

The premiere episode of Raw on Netflix ran just over three hours, while the second week’s broadcast came in at two and a half hours. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has acknowledged that the company will adopt a flexible approach to the show’s runtime, tailoring it week by week. He also suggested that two and a half hours might be the optimal length for the program.

Unlike its previous television broadcast structure, Raw on Netflix does not have a strict end time, commonly known as a "hard out." According to PWInsider, despite the shorter broadcast length, WWE staged several dark matches for the live audience. The intention behind this move was to ensure the event concluded early enough, especially on West Coast time, allowing talent and staff to catch red-eye flights home.

PWInsider further noted that while Netflix offers more flexibility compared to traditional networks, WWE plans to maintain its standard show structure and timing. The company will continue working within its internal schedule to ensure that episodes wrap up cohesively.