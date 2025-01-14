Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Join WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Two more wrestlers have announced their participation in the men's WWE Royal Rumble, bringing the total to five entrants. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk officially declared for the 2025 Royal Rumble during a segment on Monday's WWE Raw. While Punk had previously confirmed his entry in a post-show promo last week, this segment solidified his participation. McIntyre and Rollins are newcomers to the lineup for the event scheduled for Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The current entrants for the men's Royal Rumble match are:
- John Cena
- Roman Reigns
- CM Punk
- Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
No women have declared for their respective Royal Rumble as of yet. Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.
⚡ WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length
The January 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the debut of former AEW star Penta, who won a match against Chad Gable before participating in a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 07:30AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com