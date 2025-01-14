Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Join WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two more wrestlers have announced their participation in the men's WWE Royal Rumble, bringing the total to five entrants. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk officially declared for the 2025 Royal Rumble during a segment on Monday's WWE Raw. While Punk had previously confirmed his entry in a post-show promo last week, this segment solidified his participation. McIntyre and Rollins are newcomers to the lineup for the event scheduled for Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The current entrants for the men's Royal Rumble match are:

- John Cena

- Roman Reigns

- CM Punk

- Seth Rollins

- Drew McIntyre

No women have declared for their respective Royal Rumble as of yet. Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.