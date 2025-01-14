Gunther vs. Jey Uso for World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25th. During the January 13th episode of WWE RAW, Gunther proclaimed that while others vie for the title of Head of the Table, his championship is the ultimate prize. Jey Uso interrupted, challenging him to a match.

Uso stated that he has the backing of Drew McIntyre and the Bloodline but wants to prove himself against Gunther. Gunther dismissed Uso’s challenge, asserting that he would reveal Uso as merely a skilled tag team wrestler. However, Uso insisted on betting on himself every day and vowed to earn Gunther's respect by defeating him at the event.

The broadcast team later confirmed the match.

