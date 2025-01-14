WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Wyatt Sicks Transition to WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

During the January 13th episode of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross announced that The Wyatt Sicks are now part of SmackDown. He revealed this change in a backstage segment, but did not provide details about the move.

“Apparently, The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to SmackDown!”

The roster shuffle comes during WWE's transfer window. The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW and were previously involved in a feud with Chad Gable and American Made. They have not appeared on WWE programming since December 9th, although they did participate in live events during December's holiday tour.

In a recent interview with Dead Meat Presents, Bo Dallas shared his experience with The Wyatt Sicks, especially in honoring his late brother, Bray Wyatt. He said, “I knew I had to do this for my brother and for myself. But at that point, I was still working through things. And I still am. I didn’t know how I was going to handle it that night.” He described a powerful moment before his entrance: “I felt like my brother was with me. I went from thinking, ‘Can I do this?’ to feeling more confident, more powerful.” Bo Dallas reflected on the experience, stating, “It’s been more than cathartic. It’s helped me in so many ways.”

