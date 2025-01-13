Penta Makes WWE Debut on January 13 Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Penta El Zero Miedo, renowned for his tenure in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), made his WWE debut on the January 13 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. This announcement follows a series of cryptic vignettes aired during recent WWE programming, culminating in the reveal of his iconic mask during the January 6 Raw episode.

Initially, there was speculation that Penta would debut during the January 6 Raw, which marked the show's premiere on Netflix. However, his appearance was postponed, with reports indicating that certain segments were cut or altered for the Netflix premiere.

Penta's debut is highly anticipated, given his impressive career as a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and his dynamic performances alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, as the Lucha Brothers. While Fenix remains under contract with AEW, Penta's move to WWE signifies a significant addition to the Raw roster.