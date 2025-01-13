WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bad Bunny Claims WWE Planned Backlash in Mexico, But WWE Sources Dispute It

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny suggested that WWE had plans to host Backlash in Mexico.

However, he did not provide specific details about the event's date or its potential location within the country. According to PWInsider, multiple WWE sources have disputed Bad Bunny's statement, clarifying that there are currently no plans to hold Backlash in Mexico.

The revelation from  Bad Bunny came two years after WWE Backlash 2023, a landmark event held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The musician described the experience as a “dream come true,” not just for him but also for WWE.

