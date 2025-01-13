Bad Bunny Claims WWE Planned Backlash in Mexico, But WWE Sources Dispute It

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny suggested that WWE had plans to host Backlash in Mexico.
However, he did not provide specific details about the event's date or its potential location within the country. According to PWInsider, multiple WWE sources have disputed Bad Bunny's statement, clarifying that there are currently no plans to hold Backlash in Mexico.
The revelation from Bad Bunny came two years after WWE Backlash 2023, a landmark event held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The musician described the experience as a “dream come true,” not just for him but also for WWE.
