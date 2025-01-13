WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unreleased John Cena Match Against Samoa Joe Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Unreleased John Cena Match Against Samoa Joe Released

WWE has unveiled an unseen match featuring 16-time world champion John Cena battling current AEW star Samoa Joe. With Cena’s one-year WWE retirement tour now in motion, fans have limited chances to see him compete before he retires.

The WWE Vault YouTube channel revisited Cena’s history by sharing a match from an August 26, 2017 house show. In this nearly 10-minute bout, Cena faced Samoa Joe.

The WWE Vault described the match: "John Cena and Samoa Joe rarely crossed paths in WWE, only meeting twice in one-on-one competition, neither of which were broadcast, until now. Watch the 16-time world champion take on The Samoan Submission Machine during an August 2017 WWE Live Event in Jonesboro, Ark."

Joe officially left WWE in January 2022 after relinquishing his NXT Title. He joined AEW/ROH in April 2022, where he has held reigns with the ROH Television, AEW TNT, and AEW World championships. Joe last competed on July 10 in a Stampede Street Fight against Chris Jericho.

 


