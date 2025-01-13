Chelsea Green Aims to Retain WWE Women's U.S Title Until WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chelsea Green is determined to hold on to her title until WrestleMania. The Canadian superstar made history as the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion after defeating Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Since her victory, she has celebrated but remains uncertain about her future. In a recent interview with WittyWhittier, Chelsea admitted she hadn't originally planned to win the championship and is now taking it one day at a time.

“That’s tough, you know, because if I’m being honest, I didn’t even see this happening. With wrestling, a lot of things just kind of come out of left field. So I’ve learned not to plan too much—I’m just going to go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens,” Chelsea shared.

She added, “That being said, I’m going to hold on to this championship like my life depends on it. At least until WrestleMania. I’ve got to try.”

In the same interview, when discussing a possible return of the Bella Twins and a potential Royal Rumble showdown, Chelsea expressed interest in hosting a 'Divas Only' Open Challenge for her Championship. “Of course,” she stated. “I mean, I would love to be like the Diva killer. I mean, I would love an open challenge Divas only. I’ll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki, I will invite Brie, I will invite any Diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me.”