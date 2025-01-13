WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mansoor: WWE Decides Your Fate Upon Arrival

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Mansoor: WWE Decides Your Fate Upon Arrival

Mansoor expressed that WWE forms an opinion about talents the moment they arrive, limiting their growth opportunities. He noted that while first impressions are crucial, they should not define a wrestler's entire career.

In a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Mansoor and Mason Madden discussed how WWE seemingly pre-determines their paths and contrasted it with the more supportive environment in AEW.

Mansoor explained, “I would say that the biggest difference is that in WWE, it kind of feels like the moment you walk through the door, there’s kind of a decision made about you and how successful you’re going to be. Of course, there’s exceptions to every rule. But nine times out of ten, there’s a slot that you’re put in. You can exercise that role to the best of your ability and that’s how you do your job well.”

He emphasized that AEW offers more opportunities for wrestlers to showcase their talent, leading to a greater chance for success. He cited the example of bringing Rico Constantine to WrestleDream, which he felt would have been a challenge in WWE.

Mansoor concluded, “In AEW, I feel like if you put everything you have into something, they can make it happen for you, but at the end of the day, it’s sink or swim based on your ability and your instincts and your talent.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #mansoor #mason madden

