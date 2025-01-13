Dakota Kai Prepares for WWE Title Match Against Lyra Valkyria

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dakota Kai expresses her hopes to make everyone proud as she faces Lyra Valkyria in the finals for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. Both competitors have advanced to the finals, with the match set for the January 13 episode.

In a recent tweet, Kai shared her emotions leading up to the match: “I’ve been about WWE for 7 and a half years. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, way back when I was practicing DDTs on my lil bro in the lounge (don’t try this at home, lol). With each opportunity to win a singles championship over the years, I’ve given my all every time… even if I fell short, every time. I don’t want to say ‘failure isn’t an option’ because failure has been a part of my story and I’ve learned from it. I hope to make you all proud.”

Speaking with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Kai said, “I am so pumped. I’m very overwhelmed. I mean, it feels like it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been in the company for about seven years now, and while I’ve had opportunities, it’s almost been like close but no cigar. So for me, next week is a big opportunity to show what I can do, for starters, and then hopefully finish off that fairytale ending and have my hand raised high and have that belt around my waist. But yeah, I’m super excited. I’ve been training for it and I hope everyone is excited as I am.”