WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Superstar Tyler Bate Nears Return from Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

WWE Superstar Tyler Bate Nears Return from Injury

Tyler Bate, who has been sidelined for several months, is reportedly close to returning to action. He last competed on WWE NXT's July 2 episode, teaming with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Shortly after, on July 9, Bate announced he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral major and tendon.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bate is “extremely close” to resuming his wrestling career and is expected to return to the RAW brand once cleared to compete, which could happen imminently.

Prior to his injury, Bate was actively wrestling on NXT alongside Dunne. He transitioned to the main roster in January 2024, initially appearing on WWE SmackDown before moving to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. Tyler Bate is a decorated wrestler, having held the NXT United Kingdom Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT UK Tag Team Championship, and the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

Former WWE Star Odyssey Jones Granted 3-Year Protective Order Amid Domestic Allegations

Odyssey Jones, real name Omari Palmer, broke his silence regarding his WWE firing in 2024, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2025 04:23PM


Tags: #wwe #tyler bate

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91077/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π