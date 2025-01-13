WWE Superstar Tyler Bate Nears Return from Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tyler Bate, who has been sidelined for several months, is reportedly close to returning to action. He last competed on WWE NXT's July 2 episode, teaming with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Shortly after, on July 9, Bate announced he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral major and tendon.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bate is “extremely close” to resuming his wrestling career and is expected to return to the RAW brand once cleared to compete, which could happen imminently.

Prior to his injury, Bate was actively wrestling on NXT alongside Dunne. He transitioned to the main roster in January 2024, initially appearing on WWE SmackDown before moving to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. Tyler Bate is a decorated wrestler, having held the NXT United Kingdom Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT UK Tag Team Championship, and the NXT UK Heritage Cup.