Bad Bunny Reflects on WWE Career and Shares Desire for a Return

Bad Bunny has expressed his desire to step back into the WWE ring. Fans fondly remember his incredible tag team performance at WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 in 2021, where he joined forces with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. His wrestling career continued with an appearance in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match, followed by a memorable victory over Priest in a highly acclaimed street fight at Backlash.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny opened up about his aspirations to wrestle again but did not provide a specific timeline.

“I want to do it (wrestle in WWE) one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother,” he shared. “When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Fans will no doubt eagerly await his return to the squared circle whenever the opportunity arises.