Maryse Prioritizes Family Over WWE Career

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Maryse has opened up about stepping back from WWE in recent years to focus on her children. The former WWE Divas Champion has wrestled only a few matches since 2017, including a brief return in late 2021, where she teamed with The Miz against Beth Phoenix and Edge at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Although she hasn't wrestled since, she has attended some events.

Speaking at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, Maryse expressed her longing for WWE but emphasized her commitment to her family: “As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. … Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] … And then I don’t want to.”

She added, “I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids.”

The Miz also hinted at a potential new reality show featuring the couple during the RAW premiere, stating, “Well, I think we can’t really … We can tease it. So maybe. Maybe you’ll hear about some things. Keep your eyeballs open for a new show with The Miz and Maryse.”