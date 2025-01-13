Potential WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Dates Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Although WWE has not yet officially confirmed them, two potential dates for Saturday Night’s Main Event have emerged.

According to Peacock’s WWE schedule, Saturday Night’s Main Event episodes are listed for May 24 and July 12. These would mark the third and fourth installments of the series since its return in December 2024. Now a quarterly special, the show airs live on NBC and Peacock.

The locations for these May and July episodes remain undisclosed. However, if the July 12 event proceeds as scheduled, it would take place on the same day as AEW All In 2025, which is set to be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is a beloved WWE series that originally debuted in the 1980s. It made a brief comeback in the 2000s and returned for its third run in December 2024 with a live event in Long Island, New York.

The next episode of the revived series is set to air from San Antonio, Texas, on January 25, 2025—just one week before the Royal Rumble takes over Indianapolis.