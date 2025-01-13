WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to Face Off Against AEW All In: Texas in Major Showdown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

The next chapter in the WWE vs. AEW rivalry is shaping up to be a significant one, as AEW’s All In: Texas is set to go head-to-head with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Peacock schedule for WWE programming lists the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event specials for May 24 and July 12, 2025. The July 12 event will directly compete with AEW’s All In: Texas, which is scheduled for the same day at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This marks a milestone for AEW as their first-ever pay-per-view event hosted in an American baseball stadium.

Interestingly, another scheduling clash looms earlier in the year. WWE’s Vengeance Day will air on February 15, 2025, the same day as AEW’s Grand Slam: Australia. However, timing plays a role here, as AEW’s event will air in the morning, while WWE’s show will broadcast later that evening.

Before these battles, WWE fans can look forward to the next Saturday Night’s Main Event special, airing January 25, 2025, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 PM ET on NBC.

