Seth Rollins Embraces New Era in WWE

Seth Rollins, 38, has accomplished much in WWE, holding world titles and winning the Royal Rumble while competing against top stars. As WWE transitions into what he calls the Netflix era, Rollins remains a prominent figure.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins reflected on his current goals in WWE. “It’s a great question,” he stated, admitting he has often pondered this, especially after WrestleMania in Philadelphia. He expressed feeling a unique sense of accomplishment following the event, describing it as a pivotal moment that signified a new era in WWE.

“I felt a big part of it and I just felt like we ushered in kind of a new era of WWE. Business was amazing, and WrestleMania in Vegas will be even bigger. Everything feels fresh and new in WWE, where the last decade seemed like a struggle to reach this point,” Rollins remarked, highlighting a sense of relief and shared responsibility moving forward.

When asked about balancing his professional and personal life, Rollins shared his intention to focus on health and happiness: “I’m trying to be healthy, trying to be happy, trying to find more of a balance between my home and work so that I’m not just prioritizing whatever next goal is on the horizon.” He continues to aim for main event status but acknowledges it’s not an obsession anymore.