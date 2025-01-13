WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Teams Up with Dude Perfect in Exciting Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently collaborated with Dude Perfect, celebrating their DPHQ3 launch in an Instagram post. He expressed his enjoyment of the experience and hinted at a future return to the Nerf battlefield.

In the video, Rhodes is seen aiming Nerf guns at the Dude Perfect crew.

Arn Anderson praised Rhodes on Busted Open Radio, reflecting on Dusty Rhodes’ belief in his son’s potential. “He’s got it. The kid’s got it,” Anderson recalled Dusty saying, emphasizing the hard work and perseverance required in the wrestling business, especially for second-generation talents.

