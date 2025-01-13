Cody Rhodes Teams Up with Dude Perfect in Exciting Video

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently collaborated with Dude Perfect, celebrating their DPHQ3 launch in an Instagram post. He expressed his enjoyment of the experience and hinted at a future return to the Nerf battlefield.

In the video, Rhodes is seen aiming Nerf guns at the Dude Perfect crew.

Arn Anderson praised Rhodes on Busted Open Radio, reflecting on Dusty Rhodes’ belief in his son’s potential. “He’s got it. The kid’s got it,” Anderson recalled Dusty saying, emphasizing the hard work and perseverance required in the wrestling business, especially for second-generation talents.