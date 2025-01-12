WWE Secures Trademark for Tiffany Stratton

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has filed a new trademark related to a ring name.

On January 11, the company filed for the trademark "Tiffany Stratton" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Below is the detailed description for the trademark:

Tiffany Stratton, whose real name is Jessica Woynilko, is a rising star in WWE. She recently claimed the Women’s Title on the January 3 episode of SmackDown by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax. Her first title defense is set to take place against Bayley on the January 17 episode of SmackDown.