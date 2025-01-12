New Matches and Segments Revealed for Second WWE Raw on Netflix

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

This Monday, WWE Raw promises a star-studded episode live from San Jose, California, marking the second-ever broadcast on Netflix. The show’s lineup is packed with high-profile appearances and intense matches that are sure to captivate wrestling fans.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce shared an update on social media Saturday, expressing his support for those affected by the Southern California wildfires and revealing exciting additions to the show:

CM Punk: Fresh off a monumental victory against Seth Rollins in the main event of last Monday’s Netflix debut, Punk’s presence is highly anticipated.

Rhea Ripley: The newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion, Ripley secured her title by defeating Liv Morgan last week and delivered a decisive statement with a low blow to Dominik Mysterio.

Gunther: The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who appeared via video on the previous episode, is confirmed for an in-person appearance this week.

These marquee names join an already thrilling card that includes:

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor: A heated street fight guaranteed to deliver chaos and drama.

- Chad Gable vs. TBA: Rumored to feature the debut of the enigmatic Penta El Zero Miedo.

- Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals: Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai face off to make history.

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: A hard-hitting clash between two powerhouse competitors.

Updated Lineup:

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor – Street Fight

- Chad Gable vs. TBA (rumored debut of Penta El Zero Miedo)

- Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Appearances by CM Punk, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley