WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

New Matches and Segments Revealed for Second WWE Raw on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

New Matches and Segments Revealed for Second WWE Raw on Netflix

This Monday, WWE Raw promises a star-studded episode live from San Jose, California, marking the second-ever broadcast on Netflix. The show’s lineup is packed with high-profile appearances and intense matches that are sure to captivate wrestling fans.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce shared an update on social media Saturday, expressing his support for those affected by the Southern California wildfires and revealing exciting additions to the show:

CM Punk: Fresh off a monumental victory against Seth Rollins in the main event of last Monday’s Netflix debut, Punk’s presence is highly anticipated.

Rhea Ripley: The newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion, Ripley secured her title by defeating Liv Morgan last week and delivered a decisive statement with a low blow to Dominik Mysterio.

Gunther: The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who appeared via video on the previous episode, is confirmed for an in-person appearance this week.

These marquee names join an already thrilling card that includes:

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor: A heated street fight guaranteed to deliver chaos and drama.

- Chad Gable vs. TBA: Rumored to feature the debut of the enigmatic Penta El Zero Miedo.

- Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals: Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai face off to make history.

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: A hard-hitting clash between two powerhouse competitors.

Updated Lineup:

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor – Street Fight

- Chad Gable vs. TBA (rumored debut of Penta El Zero Miedo)

- Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Appearances by CM Punk, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91052/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π