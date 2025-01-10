WWE WrestleMania 41: GUNTHER vs. Logan Paul Match Reportedly Discussed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, excitement is building around potential marquee match-ups for the grandest stage of them all. While the Undisputed WWE Championship storyline remains shrouded in mystery, with whispers of a Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena showdown gaining traction, fresh reports point to an intriguing possibility for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials are considering a blockbuster match between current World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and social media sensation Logan Paul. The idea has reportedly gained momentum within creative discussions, although no final decision has been made.

Logan Paul, who recently transitioned to the Raw roster, has not competed since his United States Championship loss to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Appearing on this week’s Raw in Los Angeles, Paul made a bold declaration, stating that WWE is no longer a “side hustle” and promising to dedicate himself fully to professional wrestling.

On the other hand, GUNTHER has been an unstoppable force as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, cementing his status as one of the most dominant heels on Raw over the past year. A clash between these two contrasting figures could set the stage for a WrestleMania moment unlike any other.