WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Star Spotted Ahead of Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

WWE Raw Star Spotted Ahead of Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is set to deliver action and intrigue, even as much of the card remains under wraps.

The only confirmed match is WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura taking on LA Knight in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Fans might also hear from Tiffany Stratton after her stunning victory last week, where she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to claim the WWE Women’s Championship from Nia Jax.

Additionally, WrestleVotes has teased plans for a title rematch from December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event to unfold during tonight's show, heightening anticipation.

PWInsider.com has reported that Drew McIntyre is in town. McIntyre made waves last week on SmackDown with his segment alongside Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, it’s unclear if he’ll appear on television or perform exclusively for the live audience. McIntyre recently made headlines after putting over Jey Uso during Raw’s Netflix premiere episode.

Vince McMahon Settles With SEC for $1.7 Million Over Undisclosed Hush Money Payments

Vince McMahon has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding charges related to his failure to disclos [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2025 11:59AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91041/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π