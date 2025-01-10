WWE Raw Star Spotted Ahead of Tonight’s SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is set to deliver action and intrigue, even as much of the card remains under wraps.

The only confirmed match is WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura taking on LA Knight in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Fans might also hear from Tiffany Stratton after her stunning victory last week, where she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to claim the WWE Women’s Championship from Nia Jax.

Additionally, WrestleVotes has teased plans for a title rematch from December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event to unfold during tonight's show, heightening anticipation.

PWInsider.com has reported that Drew McIntyre is in town. McIntyre made waves last week on SmackDown with his segment alongside Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, it’s unclear if he’ll appear on television or perform exclusively for the live audience. McIntyre recently made headlines after putting over Jey Uso during Raw’s Netflix premiere episode.