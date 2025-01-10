SPOILER: WWE Plans Saturday Night’s Main Event Rematch for Tonight’s SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE is set to deliver a match originally planned for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on tonight’s SmackDown.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE had initially discussed featuring a rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin at the January 25, 2025, SNME event. Green secured a victory over Michin last month in the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament during the inaugural SNME special at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
WrestleVotes now reports that WWE will bring the highly anticipated Green vs. Michin matchup to tonight’s SmackDown instead. Alongside this showdown, WWE previously announced that LA Knight will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title on the same episode.
According to sources, Chelsea Green vs. Michin will take place tonight on #SmackDown. While there was discussion of holding their Women’s United States Championship rematch at SNME 2, we can confirm the title match is set for this evening in Portland.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 10, 2025
