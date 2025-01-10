WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: WWE Plans Saturday Night’s Main Event Rematch for Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

WWE is set to deliver a match originally planned for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on tonight’s SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE had initially discussed featuring a rematch between Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin at the January 25, 2025, SNME event. Green secured a victory over Michin last month in the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament during the inaugural SNME special at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

WrestleVotes now reports that WWE will bring the highly anticipated Green vs. Michin matchup to tonight’s SmackDown instead. Alongside this showdown, WWE previously announced that LA Knight will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title on the same episode.

