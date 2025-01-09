WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Details Shocking Offer from Tammy Sytch (Sunny)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2025

Jim Ross recently shared a startling story on his “Grilling JR” podcast, revealing a bold proposition from former WWE star Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny. Following the tragic passing of his wife, Jan, Sytch suggested moving in with Ross, offering to care for him and become a “good girlfriend.”

Ross recounted the proposal, detailing Sytch’s personal struggles and her approach:

“She got break after break after break. She brought a lot of this sh*t on herself. I remember her offering she wanted to move in with me in Oklahoma at one time.”

Ross elaborated on the unexpected proposition:

“Yeah, I’m a good girlfriend. I can cook. I’ll take care of you in the bedroom. Blah, blah, blah, and we can have a great time. And I thought about it for like, 10 seconds. No way in hell. I mean, I might be naive and lonely and heartbroken, but god damn it, I already been down that road. I already saw what she was all about, and I wasn’t going to bring myself into the dramatic aspect of my life, and I’m sure as glad I didn’t do it. A piece of ass is a piece of ass. What the hell. Ain’t worth the trouble…I dodged the bullet there. I promise you.”

Despite grappling with loneliness and heartbreak after Jan’s passing, Ross firmly declined Sytch’s offer, emphasizing his awareness of her personal challenges and his resolve to avoid unnecessary drama. He also clarified that they never had a prior romantic relationship, and her proposition came as a complete surprise.

#wwe #jim ross #sunny #tammy sytch

