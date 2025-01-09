WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Why the True Reason Behind Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit May Never Be Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2025

Nearly two years after Cody Rhodes’ notable departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), fans continue to speculate about the reasons behind his exit.

Rhodes, a key player in AEW’s founding and early success, made his return to WWE in April 2022, leaving unanswered questions and sparking numerous rumors. Speculation has ranged from creative disagreements to potential power struggles between Rhodes and AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Despite the theories, Rhodes has consistently declined to discuss the matter publicly, leaving the exact details of his departure shrouded in mystery. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently added to the discussion, suggesting via social media that the issue was a mutual agreement between Rhodes and Khan to keep the specifics private.

One long-standing rumor, which implicated Rhodes’ wife, Brandi, in the decision, has been definitively debunked. Reports confirm she played no role in Cody’s AEW exit.

