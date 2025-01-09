WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Crushes Records with 4.9 Million Views in 24 Hours

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The very first WWE Raw on Netflix drew an impressive 4.9 million "Live+1" views worldwide, according to WWE. Netflix calculates views as the total viewing hours divided by the program's runtime.

For comparison, Monday Night Raw typically delivers around 2 million weekly viewers on the USA Network—though those figures reflect U.S.-only audiences. On Netflix, Raw's debut averaged 2.6 million U.S. households (per VideoAmp), a staggering 116% increase from the show's 2024 USA Network average. This marks the largest Raw audience in five years. However, it’s worth noting that USA Network’s ratings, tracked by Nielsen, are generally considered “less generous” than VideoAmp. The Netflix event also more than doubled its Adults 18–49 audience compared to last year.

The event, held at a sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set a record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event ever.

Key Match Highlights

- Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women’s World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan.

- Roman Reigns triumphed over Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat match.

- CM Punk overcame Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a heated grudge match.

- Jey Uso emerged victorious against Drew McIntyre.



Fans were also treated to appearances by legends and celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, Travis Scott, and John Cena, who officially began his year-long farewell tour.