WWE NXT Draws Nearly One Million Viewers for New Year’s Evil on The CW

Tuesday night’s special New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT delivered impressive results, averaging 957,000 viewers on The CW. This marks a 52.9 percent increase from the previous week, making it the highest viewership total for NXT since its move to The CW and the show’s largest audience overall since September 25, 2019.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT achieved a 0.25 rating, a 66.7 percent jump from last week. This is the best performance in this category since NXT’s debut episode on The CW.

The episode featured a much-anticipated appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which had been teased the night before during the Raw Netflix premiere, as well as several high-stakes title matches.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT aired on the USA Network, this year’s overall audience was up by 32.6 percent, while the 18-49 demo rating increased by 19.1 percent.