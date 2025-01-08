John Cena Emerges as a Top Contender to Win This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena officially launched his retirement tour on WWE Raw’s premiere episode on Netflix, declaring his entry into the Royal Rumble Match. Cena boldly stated he would win the match, securing a chance to challenge for either GUNTHER’s World Heavyweight Title or Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

A victory at the Rumble could also give Cena his record-breaking 17th World Title reign, surpassing Ric Flair's historic record of 16. WWE is reportedly planning a Cena vs. Rhodes match for WrestleMania 41, but Cena’s path to the bout isn’t guaranteed. WWE may still use the Elimination Chamber to determine one of the WrestleMania title challengers.

During SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared insight into Cena’s chances of winning the Rumble:

“Yeah, especially after that promo last night. I think everybody in attendance live gave him the reaction he was looking for, and they want to see number 17. We’d heard he was one of the leaders in the clubhouse prior to last night, and I think last night only solidified that.”