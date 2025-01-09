What’s Next for Travis Scott in WWE?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rap star Travis Scott made a surprise appearance during Jey Uso's entrance on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Uso secured a victory over Drew McIntyre on the show. During the entrance, Scott was seen smoking weed, creating a buzz among fans.

Triple H and Scott have developed a friendly relationship over time, with both sharing moments on social media and Triple H attending some of Scott's concerts.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE was unaware Scott would smoke weed during the entrance. However, the incident has not caused any backstage issues.

“We are told there is no heat on Travis Scott for lighting up during his entrance with Jey Uso this past Monday night, according to a source. They were unaware this was going to happen, and it was in no way approved by the company. But everyone played it off well, and the show moved along. WWE is said to have major plans for Scott in the future, and we are told this did not impact any future initiatives between the parties,” the source stated.