Becky Lynch Is Working On A Secret Project During Time Away From WWE

Becky Lynch did not return to WWE television during the Raw on Netflix premiere, contrary to some expectations. According to reports from Fightful Select, WWE never had plans for her to appear at that show.

However, Lynch remains under contract with WWE and is expected to return to television. She has been absent since May 2024, focusing on Hollywood projects.

Seth Rollins, her husband, recently shared insights during an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. He revealed Lynch is involved in a secret project, showcasing her passion for acting:

“My wife loves acting. She’s way better at it than I am. She’s got awesome stuff coming out. Obviously, she’s announced her bit on Star Trek. I think that comes maybe next year. She’s got another secret thing that I’m not allowed to talk about that will be coming out sooner than that. You know, people been like, ‘Oh, she’s been on hiatus taking a break.’ She has not been taking a break. She has been working her tail off. She has been hustling. We’ve been living all over the place for what she’s been doing. The shoots have been in different locations, so we’ve been bouncing around. Spent like a month in Toronto, I think, for the Star Trek thing. We spent a month or two out on the East Coast earlier this year as well… late last year as well for the other thing.”

Fans eagerly await Becky Lynch’s WWE return and her upcoming ventures in Hollywood.