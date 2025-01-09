Braun Strowman Sidelined by Severe Illness to Start 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Braun Strowman has faced a tough start to 2025 due to a severe illness that has kept him out of action.

Initially, WrestleVotes reported that the January 3rd episode of SmackDown would feature a six-man tag team match, with Strowman teaming alongside Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso against The Bloodline. However, hours later, WWE announced the match with Jey Uso replacing Strowman, sparking questions about his absence.

Strowman has now revealed the details of his ordeal in a heartfelt social media post. He shared the following:

"We’ll see if people read what I post or not. Or just look at the cool pix. 2025 has been off to a ruff start for me. I picked up some kind of a bug last week and it had absolutely whipped my ass. I laid in a hotel room for four days three with a fever of 102 or higher for the first three days. A week later I am finally over what I think is the hump. My sever body aches are finally easing up. Today is the first day I have been able to move around and really do anything. I have lost 36lbs in this week. Had test taken and all they could determine is that it was a very bad Flu thankfully. I hate I have had to miss last weeks smackdown the premier of Raw on Netflix and I will miss tv again this week. This is yet another speed bump in the road. I will be back bigger stronger and badder than ever!!! There hasn’t been anything this life has thrown at me that I haven’t been able to able to OVERCOME and this sure as hell isn’t gonna stop me in having one of my best years to date!!!!! 2025 your ass is mine!!!!"

Strowman noted that the illness caused him to lose 36 pounds in just one week and left him bedridden with severe body aches and a high fever. Despite these challenges, he remains determined to overcome this setback and make a triumphant return.

We wish Braun Strowman a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the ring.