Powerhouse Hobbs Secures AEW World Title Match on Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2025

Powerhouse Hobbs Secures AEW World Title Match on Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs earned a shot at the AEW World Championship after emerging victorious in the Casino Gauntlet match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Hobbs triumphed over a stacked field of competitors, including Jay White, Hangman Page, Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jeff Jarrett.

With his win on Wednesday night, Hobbs now sets his sights on Jon Moxley, who he will face for the AEW World Title on next week’s highly anticipated Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite.

Tags: #aew #powerhouse hobbs #dynamite

