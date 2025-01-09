WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Malakai Black Leave AEW? New Rumors Emerge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2025

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews in the opening match and later sent a sharp message to Matthews, urging him to break free from Malakai Black’s influence. This has reignited speculation about Black’s future in All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, there are rumors that Black may be approaching the end of his AEW tenure, with some suggesting his departure could happen soon. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding whether Black will appear on AEW television again.

Black’s contract status has raised further questions. Fightful reports that his deal included additional option years after 2024, while AEW President Tony Khan previously stated that Black was signed through 2027. It’s unclear whether these options have been exercised or if there’s been a mutual agreement for Black’s exit.

As of now, Malakai Black remains listed on AEW’s official roster. Additionally, he is scheduled to appear at Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) on January 11, 2025, which could offer more clarity on his plans moving forward.

Source: Fightful Select
