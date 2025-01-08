When WWE SmackDown Will Return to a Two-Hour Format?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE SmackDown will not remain a three-hour program as initially planned. Last month, WWE announced that SmackDown would expand from its traditional two-hour format to a three-hour show on the USA Network, starting with the January 3rd episode.

However, Triple H revealed on The Pat McAfee Show this week that the show will return to a two-hour format. He did not provide a specific date for the change.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported that the transition back to a two-hour format is scheduled for June. Thurston stated, “[Paul] Levesque didn’t specify the timing here. I’ve been informed SmackDown is planned to return to a 2-hour format beginning in June.”

This aligns with a report from WrestleVotes in September, which had suggested SmackDown’s three-hour extension was temporary, even before WWE officially announced the change.