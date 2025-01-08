Nikki Garcia Reflects on WWE Journey: “We Had a Rocky Road, but All Is Well Now”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nikki Garcia, widely recognized by wrestling fans as Nikki Bella, was spotted Monday night at the star-studded premiere of Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles. The event drew attention not only for its glamor but also for Garcia’s intriguing comments, which have fans buzzing about a potential WWE return.

The appearance marks a significant moment for Garcia, who, along with her twin sister Brie, left WWE in 2023. On the red carpet, when asked about the possibility of The Bella Twins making a WWE comeback, Garcia offered a cryptic yet exciting response:

“Will we ever see the Bella twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned.”

The comment immediately sparked speculation among fans, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors about a reunion with WWE.

Garcia later elaborated on her experience at the event during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show. Reflecting on her journey and her relationship with WWE, she opened up about the ups and downs she has faced and the growth she has experienced:

“As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it’s a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road. That’s life. It happens, and emotions happen. We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I’ve grown over the past few years and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I’ve made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn’t have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Garcia continued by describing the emotional complexity of returning to a place that once felt like home:

“This is why things were rocky. I felt all these emotions because I felt at home, and I was so happy to be home. Then, to be so accepted and loved felt so incredible because things were rocky, and there is nothing better than… when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood, and we just are family and will always be connected. There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we’ve mended everything and had great conversations... It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we’ve all made up, and I recognize that we are very fortunate to be part of not only such a great company but to be in a place where we’ve seen this place grow so much. It felt so good.”