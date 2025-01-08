WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Believes He Could Have Surpassed John Cena’s Stardom with a Different Lifestyle Earlier in Life

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2025

Jeff Hardy has enjoyed immense success in his wrestling career across multiple promotions, including WWE and TNA, but his journey hasn’t been without challenges. Over the years, Hardy has faced personal battles with substance abuse, which many believe impacted the trajectory of his career.

Some fans and insiders feel that Hardy could have reached even greater heights had he not faced these struggles. Now, however, Jeff finds himself in a much better place, thriving alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, as the TNA Tag Team Champions.

During recent media appearances for TNA, Matt Hardy shared a clip of Jeff reflecting on his career and longevity in wrestling. When asked if he ever imagined he’d still be wrestling at this stage of his life, Jeff offered an insightful and heartfelt response:

“I don’t know, probably. The way I was living life in my 20s and 30s, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling. I would probably be bigger than John Cena today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing. The cool thing about that is I’m still here and still have life. I feel good. I don’t put a number on it. I’ll pretty much wrestle until I can’t wrestle anymore.”

Despite the ups and downs, Jeff Hardy’s resilience and passion for wrestling remain unwavering, as he continues to entertain fans around the world.


