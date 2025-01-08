UPDATE: Becky Lynch's Return to WWE: Why It Didn’t Happen at Raw on Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The anticipation for Becky Lynch’s return to WWE was high heading into the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles this past Monday. However, Lynch did not make an appearance as many had speculated.

An earlier report indicated that Lynch was originally scheduled to return during a segment following the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match for the Women’s World Title. Instead, those plans were reportedly scrapped to accommodate a moment featuring The Undertaker. The WWE legend made a surprise appearance, riding his motorcycle to the ring and sharing a memorable pose with Rhea Ripley.

According to Fightful Select, Lynch was neither planned for the show nor present in Los Angeles. It was noted that while Lynch had been supporting WWE at recent Netflix events tied to the promotion, she was not involved in the premiere episode.

Despite the missed appearance, Lynch remains under contract with WWE and intends to return to television. However, as of late 2024, no concrete plans for her WrestleMania storyline or official return had been finalized.